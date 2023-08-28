Ken Agyapong's campaign manager draws IGP into Nalerigu incident involving MP's agent

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Owusu, national campaign coordinator of the Kennedy Agyapong's flagbearership bid has revealed how an incident involving their polling agent in the North East Region was resolved.



According to him, when the said agent in the region (a woman) drew his attention to the challenges she was facing, he drew the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare who professionally ensured a solution.



In an interview with Oman FM, hours after Kennedy Agyapong's 'showdown outburst' on Saturday (August 26) during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference voting, he said the IGP got the local police to resolve the impasse which saw the Ken AGyapong team replace their agent at the center.



"I interceded and I called quickly and I got the police and the IGP put people on line and we have our representative there who is making sure that things are ok…



"I called in the Inspector-General of Police, he has been so helpful, he got the commander there and we have been able to resolve the issue... Ganiyu our second agent is there and we spoke to him and he said he is okay," he stressed.



Ken Agyapong descended into a fit while speaking to Oman FM alleging that his polling agent had been chased from the Nalerigu regional polling station in the North East Region - believed to be a stronghold of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



He threatened to give the president and Bawumia a 'showdown' and to ensure the party lands in opposition if that is what they want by mistreating aspirants in the flagbearership race.



Agyapong, who came a distant second in the super delegates vote is currently the subject of summons to appear before the party's disciplinary committee over his comments.







Wontumi reveals source of Agyapong's 'misplaced anger'



Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi; disclosed the source of the information that caused Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong to go 'into a fit.'



Wontumi, in an interview with Metro TV revealed that it was Kwame Owusu, a former boss of the Ghana Maritime Authority, who called Kennedy to inform him about the said development.



"Something happened in the Northern Region and the people who were there just called Kennedy to tell him, it was specifically my uncle, Kwame Owusu… he called Kennedy and you know at a time like this his energy will be high.



"And you are not there but called him to say this what has happened, meanwhile we have police and agents there, so, why do you have to talk?" he stressed.



He said Kwame Owusu, who was in Kumasi, was talking to Ken in intervals of five to 10 minutes in his capacity as a campaign lead for the Assin Central MP, giving updates from across the country.



Outcome of August 26 primary:



At the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



