Ken Agyapong fingers some MMDCEs for masterminding the loss of NPP MPs

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central has disclosed that some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) sponsored opposition members to beat NPP Parliamentarians.



“There are some MCEs President Akufo-Addo we will give you the list. They were openly giving monies for people to vote against the Parliamentary candidates. The Techiman MCE is one. For someone who was bath with acid and was taken care of by the party, today you’ve become an MCE. That boy, I have a video and pictures of him giving out monies so they vote against the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate. You’ve lost your MCE I’m telling you. If he is appointed again, I will lead a demonstration at Techiman.



The same thing happened in Assin South. I spoke to him severally. What he did to the MP was bad. He was supporting the independent candidate. We have a voice, I used to like him but after listening to the voice, he’s done. If he knows what is coming he will sack himself,” the maverick Member of Parliament said in an interview on Accra-based Net2TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The New Patriotic Party(NPP) per the results provided by the Electoral Commission has lost several seats and currently has 137 of the seats in Parliament.



Prior to the 2020 election, the NPP had 169 Parliamentary seats to her credit with the opposition holding on to 106 of the remaining seats.



But this has changed as the NPP beats the NDC by just a single seat and analysts have said that this does not look good for the second term of the President.

