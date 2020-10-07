Regional News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Kejetia market has been now turned into a refuse dump - Minister bemoans

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has described conditions at the ultra-modern Kejetia market constructed under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) as an eyesore.



According to the Minister, the project is very nice from the outside but the sanitary condition is not best, pointing accusing fingers at traders, residents, and state institutions for reneging on their duty to keep the facility from filth and dirt.



“Outside the project, it is nice but when you go inside it is full of refuse… you will never believe it”, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah fumed when answering questions concerning sanitation in the regional capital, Kumasi.



Then-President Mahama in 2015 cut the sod for the construction of a modern Kumasi Kejetia and Central Market project with amenities including a CCTV monitoring system, a police station, clinic, a spacious bus terminal, fire station, and a crèche.



Simon Osei-Mensah also described the project as a waste adding that enough thinking did not go into the building of the facility for the people of Kumasi.



“Do you know why we are struggling to deal with Traffic Congestion in the Central Business Area? Before they started the project, the census they took about commercial vehicles that parked there numbered up to over one thousand but the car park they did for the place could take 108 so where should the remaining 900 go”.



“That is why the whole city is congested including in front of the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital where cars are not supposed to park.”





