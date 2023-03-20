Kejetia market fire: Government will support affected traders – Bawumia assures

Regional News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured victims of the new Kejetia market fire incident of the government’s support.



According to him, reports from officers from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) indicate that the inferno was caused by a shop owner who was cooking with a gas cylinder, and it escalated because of the combustible materials that are sold around the area the fire started.



Speaking to the traders after inspecting the fire scene, the Vice President announced that part of the facility that was not affected by the fire will be reopened for business on Tuesday despite the earlier directive by the board for the information for the market to be closed for one more week.



“We are here to empathize with you following the fire that gutted the market. We are equally affected by the sad situation, that’s why I’m here today to show my concern. I was taken around the market by the GNFS, and NADMO officials and they told me that through their investigations, the market caught fire as a result of cooking by one of the traders, whose shop was close to a nearby chemical shop,” he said.



“You are all worried that you are not working now because the market is closed. I have had some talks with GNFS so tomorrow, March 21, you will start working. I talked to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo this morning before coming here. He told me to inform you that traders whose shops were affected will be supported,” Vice President assured.



He commended the fire officers for doing a yeoman’s job by stopping the fire from spreading to other shops.



“Government will work on the recommendations of the committee that will probe the incident,” he noted.



The Vice President was accompanied by his wife 2nd lady Samira Bawumia, New Patriotic Party (NPP) national, regional, executives, ministers, MPs, and constituency executives amongst others.