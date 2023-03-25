Kejetia fire: Alan Kyerematen donates 100k to victims

Regional News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has donated an amount of GHS100, 000.00 to traders whose items were gutted by the recent fire at the Kejetia Market.



Visiting the market arena today, Friday, 24 March 2023, to inspect the extent of destruction, Mr Kyerematen expressed sadness at the spectacle.



Accompanied by the Fire Service Commander and the security heads at the Kejetia Market Company Limited, Mr Kyerematen and his team visited all the burnt portions of the market.



Addressing the market queens and traders as well as the crowd that thronged the arena, Mr Kyerematen promised to engage government to ensure implementation of the measures in the report on the fire outbreak.



“I will liaise with government authorities as they investigate the cause of the fire and ask that they implement remedial measures swiftly to forestall the recurrence of such a tragedy”, the NPP flagbearer aspirant stated.



Mr Kyerematen asked the traders to keep hope in government and wait for the report of the investigation before they think of going back to the burnt area.



He noted that once there was fire there should be investigations.



Mr Kyerematen asked the traders to conduct their activities in accordance with the laid down regulations at the market.



“We should not allow what happened here to happen again because this very place is where you get your livelihoods from your trading activities”, Mr Kyerematen said.



Receiving the cash donation on behalf of the victims, representative of the Market Queen, Nana Sakina, commended the NPP flagbearer aspirant for the gesture.



Nana Sakina noted that it was quite refreshing that having visited them recently to learn about their challenges, including those who plied their trade at the race course market, Mr Kyerematen had cut short his tour of the country to sympathise with them as well as make a cash donation.



“You’ve shown that you are caring and considerate and for you to cut short your nationwide tour to visit us in our time of need shows you are a good man. We pray God’s favour for you as you seek to lead the NPP and Ghana”, she intimated.