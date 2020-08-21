Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

Keeping Koku Anyidoho, Allotey Jacobs shows NDC is more tolerant than NPP - Victor Smith

Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith, has contended that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not as intolerant as the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Ambassador Smith stated during an interview with host, Kwame Afrifa Mensah on Happy98.9FM’s Epahoa Daben political show that the NDC is united and focused; an assertion that caused Kwame Afrifa to ask him if he has not noticed how Koku Anyidoho keeps painting the NDC black all around.



Ambassador Victor Smith employed the local dialect saying that, “Efie biaa Mensah wo mu” which translates to ‘there is a bad nut in every home’ hence if Koku Anyidoho does not want to be with the NDC anymore, they cannot force him to stay.



He said, “If Koku doesn’t want to belong to our party anymore, nobody can hold him to ransom. The same with Allotey Jacobs. People are free to express what they think. We’re not going to beat them. It’s the NPP who beat people."



"When our then director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah spoke the truth somewhere in 2008, supporting that Atta Mills was brilliant, he was expelled from the NPP”.



According to him, the NDC is quite tolerant because they allow their people to freely state their minds and it does not worry them even if these opinions are against the party.



He said, “We are not disturbed by these things. There are more people rooting for us”.













