Kayayes to undergo skills training in Tamale

The head potters will be asked to venture into their preferred businesses

Eleven selected kayayes will undergo skills training to create employment opportunities in their communities to improve their livelihood.



The beneficiaries are young girls who are working as 'kayayes' in Accra and Kumasi to support their families.



At a durbar in Kakpagyili, a community in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern region, the beneficiaries were presented with equipment and materials needed to start their training.



They would also be asked to venture into their preferred enterprises, including soap making, weaving, and beads making.



The gesture forms part of Livelihood Empowerment for Migrant Returnees, a pilot project, under the Healthy Cities for Adolescents (HCA) Project, being implemented by the Regional Institute of Population Studies (RIPS) of the University of Ghana.



With support from the Botnar Foundation, the project is being implemented in partnership with the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) and Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) among other partners.



It is aimed at improving the health and general wellbeing of adolescents towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the Tamale Metropolis.

