Kate Gyamfua is victimized because she is seen as a soft target - Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, has said that the move by government to confiscate and burn excavators belonging to Kate Gyamfua the National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is as a result of the fact that she is a soft target.



He has described the move as incoherent, disloyal and a deceitful tactic by the government to prove that President Akufo Addo is committed to the fight against illegal mining in the country.



Sammy Gyamfi speaking on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Tuesday 18 May told the host Kwame Tutu that Kate Gyamfua has been victimized because of a comment she has made against President Akufo Addo and the Road minister.



He explained that the NPP women organizer is said to have censured Kwasi Amoako Atta for abandoning the roads in Akwatia and other parts of the country and only constructing the roads in Kyebi therefore the approach by the government to destroy her excavators without any investigation.

“I am telling you that Kate Gyamfua has been victimized because she is seen as a soft target; and it is as a result of her comment and other things that she has done to infuriate Nana Addo and the road minister.”



The private legal practitioner wants President Akufo Addo to come clean on his commitment to end illegal mining in the country.



He indicated that the President in his first term in office failed in the quest to fight illegal mining because of his complicity in galamsey hence adopting a knee jerk reaction to indiscriminately attack and destroy excavators without proper investigations.



He has challenged the President to prosecute NPP key members who were caught on tape discussing the sale and distribution of excavators confiscated from miners to party echelons as well as those who were seen taking bribes and promoting galamsey in an expose’ conducted by an undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw.



However, the NDC communication officer stressed that his party would only support a genuine effort by the government to fight galamsey but would not endorse the ruthless approach where miners with genuine prospecting license equipment are destroyed for no reason.



He described the burning of excavators by the military as cruel and unlawful and said that it could affect the country in the future if any of the miners with genuine license go to court to seek redress.