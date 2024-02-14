Kasoa youth 'clash' with soldiers over disputed land

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Tension erupted at Awutu Prison Junction in Kasoa, a suburb of the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region, as angry youth clashed with military and police officers over 11 acres of land.



According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the soldiers, reportedly from the Jubilee House, clashed with local youth over the disputed parcel of land.



The report disclosed that a search report from the Lands Commission revealed conflicting ownership claims, with part of the land attributed to a developer and another portion to Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Barimah.



Benlord Ababio claimed ownership of the land, stating that he purchased it in 2008, despite an ongoing litigation. He alleged that the developer, with the assistance of police officers, encroached on the land, leading to his previous arrest.



The confrontation escalated on Tuesday, February 13, as the developer, accompanied by military and police officers allegedly from the Jubilee House, attempted to encroach on the land once again.



This sparked a heated argument between the local youth and the officers.



A video of the incident shared on social media shows a tensed moment of confrontation between the youth and the military.



The visibly angry youth, clad in red, were seen exchanging words with the security officers.



Some police officers said to have been dispatched from the Central East Regional Command reportedly brought calm to the area following the altercation.



