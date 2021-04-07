Kasoa suspects cannot be imprisoned beyond 5 years – Police replies family

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: My News GH

The Central Regional Police Command has said that it is unlikely that the two suspected murders of a 10-year-old boy in Kasoa would be sentenced to life imprisonment as demanded by family.



In an earlier report, the father of the deceased Frank Mensah Abdallah threatened that he will take the law into his own hands if justice is not duly served for his late son.



The family now seeks for life imprisonment sentence for the two killers who are said to be teenagers.



Bust speaking on the matter, the Central Regional Police has said that the demand by the family may not be possible since the boys are juveniles.



“In the case of a juvenile, the sentence can’t exceed five years. In some instances, they can be sentenced for only three years and that depends on the discretion of the judge”. Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police DSP Irene Oppong told Hello FM in Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“As we speak, there is no documentary evidence to prove whether their ages are 16 or 17. Therefore we are looking forward to getting their weighing cards or birth certificates. In case we do not get any of these, then police investigators will have to take them to an expert to determine their ages”, DSP Irene Oppong said in her interview.



The ages of the two suspected murders were gathered during their interrogation process hence there is a need for further investigations to ascertain their real age, the Regional police command revealed.



Meanwhile, the Ofaakor District Magistrate Court presided over by Her Lordship, Mrs. Rosemond Vera Ocloo on Tuesday remanded into police custody the two teenagers who allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy last Saturday.



This according to the court is to allow the police to conduct more investigations into the matter.



The two suspects are to reappear on April 20, 2021.