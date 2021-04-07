Kasoa murder: It's very painful, accept my condolences - Kwamena Duncan to deceased's family

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has commiserated with the family of the 10-year-old boy who was murdered at Kasoa in the Central Region.



Two teenagers named Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 17, allegedly murdered Ishmael Mensah, a class four pupil of the Maranatha School.



According to sources, the teenagers lured Ishmael Mensah to an uncompleted building and struck him with a rod and brick, killing and burying him to later exhume the mortal remains for ritual money purposes.



Following the gruesome murder, the teenagers were reported to the Police who arrested and prosecuted them.



They were arraigned before the Ofankor District Court on Tuesday and remanded into police custody.



Kwamena Duncan expressed his grief over the murder of the young boy.



"It's not easy. The experience that women have to go through to be delivered of a child is painful," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



"I extend my condolences to the mother and family of the deceased," he stressed.



