Kasoa money ritual murder: BoG has a responsibility to stop money doublers - Sam Pyne

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne has charged the Bank of Ghana to clamp down on money doublers in the country.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Sam Pyne reminded the Central Bank authorities of their duty in ensuring no person or entity apart from them produce money to Ghanaians.



Therefore, if a person claims to have the power or ability to double money, he should be dealt with by the Bank of Ghana.



He called on the Bank of Ghana to disallow any person from engaging in the act of money-doubling.



He called on them to disallow any person from engaging in the act of money-doubling and further entreated the bank authorities to take legal actions against money doublers.



"If Bank of Ghana is the entity that manufactures our money and we call something 'legal tender', so if you say you will let a dwarf produce money for someone, is it a legal tender? It's fake. So, Bank of Ghana also has a huge responsibility."



"Giving the public a warning signal isn't enough. It should be followed by action," he emphasized.



The Regional Secretary made these comments while discussing the Kasoa murder.



Two teenagers murdered a 11-year old boy at Kasoa in the Central Region on Saturday for money rituals.



The teenagers were arrested by the Central Regional Police, arraigned before court and remanded into police custody.



Peace FM's News Bulletin at 6pm on Thursday reported that the fetish priestess who caused the teenagers to commit the murder has also been arrested.