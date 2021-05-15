Kasoa NPP executive allegedly accused of stealing party vehicle

Politics of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Report reaching Rainbowradiooline has it that, a Deputy CEO of Coastal Development Authority Mr. Emmanuel Afram (also known as Mr. Anim) the campaign manager of the Minister of fisheries and aquaculture Development and MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has allocated to himself and his family a Toyota Tundra vehicle donated to the party.



The car was donated by one Mr Isaac Boakye Yiadom, an estate developer in 2017, through Mr. Anim to the party, but the car was never given to the party, our sources have allegedly disclosed.



Checks from the DVLA revealed the car with registration number Gx 1343-18 is registered in the name of one Ansomah Kwakye, who happens to be the wife of Mr Anim.



The party never got winked of the car until recently when the donor Mr. Boakye, expressed disappointment in the party leadership for their inability to show appreciation towards what he did for the party by donating a Toyota Tundra vehicle to advance the course of the party at the constituency level.



Following this, the Assistant Constituency Secretary, Mr. Theodous Sullo complained of how a property meant for the party could be diverted by Mr. Anim whiles the party struggles to keep its work going for lack of logistics.



This did not go down well with Mr. Anim, who then instituted defamation action against Mr. Sullo.



The issue has raised tension within the rank and files of the party at the constituency level.



What makes it more dangerous is Hon. Hawa Koomson’ disposition towards the matter, our sources narrated.



According to them, she appears defensive of the actions of Mr. Anim.



That has always been the case, so the youth are mad at her and Mr. Anim and are calling on NPP national to pay special attention to the Awutu Senya East constituency, else the party will lose the seat, the sources stated further.



According to Mr. Boakye, he donated the car through Mr. Anim because he was the campaign manager, and as a result, was convinced it would get to the party.



It has therefore come as a surprise to him that the campaign manager has registered the car in the name of his wife at the blindside of he the donor and the NPP.



The party is to convey on the matter to administer and decide the way forward.



