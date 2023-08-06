Kantanka trolled on social media for the absence of its cars on Accra to London road trip convoy

General News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

On July 23, 2023, 13 Ghanaians, 12 men and 1 woman set off on a 10,000-kilometre trip from Accra to London by land.



The trip, consisting of five cars took about 16 days and the group, known as Wanderlust Ghana arrived in London on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Social media has been rife with congratulations on the team and their efforts.



However, in a write-up on the Facebook page of one of the adventurers, it was revealed that when acquiring cars for the trip, they reached out to a number of Ghanaian car dealerships but were ignored.



Notable in the write-up was the fact that the group had attempted a meeting with the management of Kantanka, a popular car manufacturer in Ghana, for the use of one of its cars in the trip for a made in Ghana promotion but the meeting never happened.



With this revelation, many social media users have expressed their views on the missed opportunity with many accusing Kantanka of not being daring enough to use one of its cars for the trip. Others accused the car manufacturer of not having cars of the right quality for such a trip. Check out some comments below.









Ghanaians no Dey love the truth . The Chinese people them Dey do the kantanka sef no go drive am from Accra to London — Hazel Kaizoku (@meister_kwame) August 6, 2023

The Kantanka guy is so vested in the whole "ebibifoɔ nso bɛtumi ayɛ" narative that he doesn't even want to be associated with anything foreign. I'm sure he has his reasons for refusing the offer but hey ????♂️????♂️ https://t.co/HBfFCE2AV1 — Suraj ???????????? (@SurajCarefree) August 6, 2023

They missed an opportunity to find a mutually beneficial offer, resulting in their decision to go for a free Kantanka vehicle and buy the Ford instead. — Theophilus Aaron Abakah-Yawson (@Abakah_Yawson) August 6, 2023

Well, Kantanka Automobile Company Ltd. probably knew that their cars weren't good enough for such a long journey... This Accra to London (10,000km) expedition would have done a massive PR for them.



Ship to Ghana | Lexus | Range Rover | Toyota | Cecilia Dapaah | Ronaldo | Mane pic.twitter.com/vgGjL5SDNX — Anonymous (@An_o_ny_mous_) August 6, 2023

Kantanka Automobile misses the opportunity to etch their name in the books of history as being a part of the expedition from Accra to London by road pic.twitter.com/TgNTMihJQs — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 6, 2023

Missed an opportunity? No! They probably saved themselves the embarrassment cos no way those cars go fit do that trip

Let’s be honest here, which cars for the lineup inside can Kantanka cars compare to in any way ?

They’re good enough for town riding but this adventure de3 NO ! https://t.co/dqcNY9T9aN — YourCarGuy ???????????? (@FrankDoe101) August 6, 2023

Sika I think the government should scrap off the waiver she gave to Kantanka to produce these cars.

We’re not getting value off the waiver because these cars are expensive to begin with and when it comes to these opportunities they don’t contribute. 1/2 https://t.co/wizzCHmRvV — Solomon O. Adom Jr. (@adom_solomon) August 6, 2023

The first step is to remove the supposed CEO, the picture majority of the masses have of him is arrogance and full of himself.

I do not know him personally but man if he’s actually making some efforts we should be seeing some improvements. — khofi adjei (@Khofi_adjei) August 6, 2023

