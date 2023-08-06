You are here: HomeNews2023 08 06Article 1819394

Kantanka trolled on social media for the absence of its cars on Accra to London road trip convoy

On July 23, 2023, 13 Ghanaians, 12 men and 1 woman set off on a 10,000-kilometre trip from Accra to London by land.

The trip, consisting of five cars took about 16 days and the group, known as Wanderlust Ghana arrived in London on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Social media has been rife with congratulations on the team and their efforts.

However, in a write-up on the Facebook page of one of the adventurers, it was revealed that when acquiring cars for the trip, they reached out to a number of Ghanaian car dealerships but were ignored.

Notable in the write-up was the fact that the group had attempted a meeting with the management of Kantanka, a popular car manufacturer in Ghana, for the use of one of its cars in the trip for a made in Ghana promotion but the meeting never happened.

With this revelation, many social media users have expressed their views on the missed opportunity with many accusing Kantanka of not being daring enough to use one of its cars for the trip. Others accused the car manufacturer of not having cars of the right quality for such a trip. Check out some comments below.



















