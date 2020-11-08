General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Kamala Harris didn't insult her way to the top – Manasseh advises

US Vice-President Elect, Kamala Harris

Reactions to the 2020 US Presidential Election results have been rife in Ghana and for journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni, the story of Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president of the US emphasises the need for gender partnership.



In a post on his Facebook page, sighted by GhanaWeb, Manasseh expressed that there is a need for men and women to see themselves as partners and not competitors.



“Kamala Harris didn't insult her way to the top. She partnered a man to the top. We're partners, not competitors,” he shared in his short post.



Kamala Devi Harris, born October 20, 1964, is an American politician and attorney who is the vice president-elect of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, she is set to assume office on January 20, 2021 alongside president-elect Joe Biden, having defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 presidential election.



Harris has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017. She will be the first Indian American, the first African American, and the first female vice president in U.S. history, and thus, the highest-ranking female elected official in United States history. Harris is a multiracial American.



The nomination of Kamala Harris and now her election as the first female vice president of the United States has generated a new level of conversation about gender activism and equality.



Many see her feat as a great inspiration for women across the world.



