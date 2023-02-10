KT Hammond-Stephen Amoah combination: 'I see fire ahead' - Governance expert

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

A governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has said that he fears a situation of chaos at the Ministry of Trade and Industry in the near future.



This follows the appointments of Kobina Tahiru Hammond and Stephen Amoah by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Minister of Trade and Industry and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, respectively.



The appointments of the two became necessary after Alan Kyerematen, the former minister, tendered in his resignation in January 2023 so that he could focus on his presidential ambitions.



But reacting to the news of the appointment of the two while speaking on Peace FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah said that knowing Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, the way he does, someone needs to speak with him.



He said that with the two personalities heading the Ministry of Trade and Industry, if care is not taken, it might result in a very chaotic situation at the ministry.



"When you take a look at the trade ministry, Sticker is my friend. He is hot; he does not lose arguments. He can go on with you for even three months without stopping. And then KT Hammond is also hot and now the two of them have been sent to one ministry.



"I plead that if the elders will speak with the two of them, it will help, otherwise, I see fire ahead.



Stressing that he is not one to wish such people doom, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah said that it is necessary that there is a balance between the personalities and energies of the people asked to be at the helm of organisations, even more so politically.



"I am not a prophet of doom, but there should be a balance of hot and cold so that must be looked at," he stressed.



Among the new appointments made by President Nana Akufo-Addo to his government are Bryan Acheampong as Minister of Food and Agriculture; Stephen Asamoah Boateng as Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Studies; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance; and Osei Bonsu Amoah as Minister of State for Local Government.



