KNUST student stabbed to death by friend over missing t-shirt

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A second-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Lambert Frimpong, has been stabbed to death by a friend over a missing t-shirt.



According to myjoyonline.com reports, the incident took place at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality in the Ashanti Region.



According to reports, the 24-year-old deceased who was accused of stealing the t-shirt denied it severally but that didn’t stop his friend from stabbing him.



The victim was declared dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) following tests carried out by the medics.



It is understood that the police service has initiated a thorough search to fish out the person culpable for the heinous crime.



BS/DA