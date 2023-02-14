KMA supplies 3000 bulbs to 15 SHS to illuminate campuses

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne, on behalf of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) early Monday morning distributed 3000 energy-saving household bulbs to fifteen (15) senior high schools.



The gesture, according to the Mayor was to help illuminate the campuses of the schools, especially their study halls and classrooms.



He noted that dark places were festering grounds for the breeding of mosquitoes and other rodents on campus.



"The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly is very much committed to supporting schools to provide the best of environments and it is, for this reason, I am giving the 15 schools within Kumasi 200 bulbs each to brighten their study halls and enhance teaching and learning as well as prevent rodents and reptiles from hiding in dark places to bite students on campus," the Mayor stated while presenting the items.



SUPPORT:



The Mayor also asked the headmasters to without hesitation write to the Assembly to request items and learning materials that may aid them in teaching in learning.



He used the opportunity to notify them that they could also write to request street lights and bulbs to enhance illumination on their campuses, just as other schools have been beneficiaries after requesting for the same.



The Mayor stressed that the Assembly was willing to assist in any way they could to support schools in the Kumasi Metropolis.



"The Assembly and I are committed to providing support to you once you officially request same from us so that collectively we could work to get positive outcomes in education in the metropolis," Hon Pyne stated.



METRO EDUCATION DIRECTOR:



David Oppong, Metropolitan Director of Education for Kumasi, thanked the mayor for the gesture.



He mentioned that research had shown that the environments in which students study have an impact on their outcomes and outputs.



This, he stated, makes the household hub presentations to schools by KMA very important, and he urged the schools to use them for the intended purpose.



"Positive learning outcomes are a result of investment in environments as well as teaching and learning in schools and for us, at the Metro Directorate we are grateful to the KMA for always showing support to us to enhance teaching and learning in our schools," the Director posited.



BENEFICIARY SCHOOLS:



The fifteen (15) schools that benefited from the KMA gesture were Armed Forces, Kumasi Senior High Technical, Adventist, Kumasi Girls, Wesley High, TI Amass, Opoku Ware, Prince of Peace, Asanteman, and Islamic Senior High Schools.



The rest were J.A. Kufuor Senior High, Anglican Senior High, Serwaah Nyarko Girls, Kumasi Technical Institute, and St. Hubert Seminary Senior High Schools.