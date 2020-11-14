General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

KLM calls for dissolution of Office of Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

A non-denominational clergy group, the Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) is calling for the immediate dissolution of the Office of the Special Prosecutor on the grounds that the office has failed to prosecute its core agenda.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana was established after an Act of the Parliament of Ghana passed the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill in 2017 to independently investigate, prosecute and make inquiries into corruption, bribery, or other criminal but critics have expressed criticized the office of doing very little to stem the tide of corruption.



Three years on, however, KLM in a statement signed by President, Prophet Oberempong CP, General Secretary, Rev Nana Takyi Asiedu, and spokesperson, Evangelist Emmanuel Abankwah, believes the prosecutorial body, contrary to the high expectations of majority of Ghanaians including the clergy to end corruption, has been nothing but a waste on national resources which has failed to live up to expectation.



“The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) has observed with profound displeasure the wastefulness and uselessness of the office of the special prosecutor since its creation with the appointment of Mr. Martin Amidu as the special prosecutor and believes it must be quashed to save national resources,” the statement notes.



The group adds that “over the past almost four years since the Akufo Addo government created the office and appointed Mr. Amidu to the office, absolutely nothing significant has been achieved after all the assurances Ghanaians were given that corrupt citizens were going to be dealt with,” the group notes, challenging Mr. Martin Amidu to name a single case his office has successfully prosecuted. “What one single thing has the special prosecutor and his office done since its creation and appointment? Absolutely nothing and every Ghanaian is a witness to this open fact.”



To save national resources on a ‘non-performing’ office, therefore, the KLM believes scraping off the office entire is the only way out.

“We are hereby calling on the president to repeal and discontinue the operation of the office of the special prosecutor and use the resources for a gainful venture to benefit Ghanaians.



Find the full statement below:



PRESS RELEASE



*PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO SHOULD QUASH THE OFFICE OF THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR AFTER FOUR YEARS OF 0% ACHIEVEMENT, DISAPPOINTMENT AND WASTE OF NATIONAL RESOURCES



The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) has observed with profound displeasure the wastefulness and uselessness of the office of the special prosecutor since its creation the appointment of Mr. Martin Amidu as the special prosecutor and believes it must be quashed to save national resources.



Majority of the Ghanaian people including the clergy were in a very high expectation that the creation of the office of the SP was going to, if not end corruption in the country, reduce it drastically by way of dealing maximally and mercilessly with people involved in corruption to serve as deterrent to others in the act.



However, over the past almost four years since the Akufo Addo government created the office and appointed Mr. Amidu to the office, absolutely nothing significant has been achieved after all the assurances Ghanaians were given that corrupt citizens were going to be dealt with.



We at the Kingdom Loyalists Movement think that the office is a waste of national resources since it has failed Ghanaians its primary objectives as a special office to deal with special corrupt cases.



We are hereby calling on the President to repeal and discontinue the operation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor and use the resources for a gainful venture to benefit Ghanaians.



“What one single thing has the special prosecutor and his office done since its creation and appointment? Absolutely nothing and every Ghanaian is a witness to this open fact”



Government should justify to us why the taxpayers money must be wasted on a failed office whiles there are pressing needs out there.



We are hearing corruption cases almost every day in this country but not a single prosecution so why should the SP’s office continue to exist to waste resources?



It is not about campaign promises but service to the good people of Ghana.

We are hopeful the president will see the need to do what we are demanding.



Signed: Prophet Oberempong CP -President (0202682846)

Signed: Spokesperson-Evangelist Emmanuel Abankwah (020 434 7987)

General Secretary-Rev Nana Takyi Asiedu (024 472 1767)



Thank you All.

God bless KLM

God bless Ghana.

God bless Christianity.

