KATH Nursing Trainees lament over locked up allowance

The nurses are demanding their unpaid allowances

Nursing Training Students at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) are lamenting over their 12-months unpaid allowances.



According to the health professionals, attempts to retrieve the money from the various head of the institutions have all proven futile hence their turn to the media for help.



A lady told the press that, the administrator of the facility initially conferred to them that, their list has bent forwarded to the Principal but the principal has also denied knowledge of it.



"Now, the administration is also saying that he has submitted the list to the Ministry of Health (MoH) but their checks at the MoH unearthed that no list has been submitted to the ministry from KATH," the Nurse said.



Another said, "for the past 12 to 24-months some nurses have not received penny of their share of the allowances which is very worrisome to them."



They are therefore calling on the authorities to help them get their locked up fund.

