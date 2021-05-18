KATH: GAMLS back strike threats by laboratory professionals

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has expressed its support to laboratory workers of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital threatening to embark on strike action tomorrow, Wednesday, 19 May 2021.



This comes as workers at the Laboratory Services Department (LSD) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital are protesting the failure of management to reassign two specialists who were posted to the department two years ago.



The group has given the hospital’s administration today, Tuesday, 18 May 2021 as deadline to address their concerns and have the specialists reassigned or have the industrial action triggered.



According to them, the two medical officers posted to the LSD by the Medical Director as clinical hematologists is an administrative interference with the operations of the laboratory workers.



President of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists; Dr. Abu Abudu Rahamani has backed the concerns raised by the chapter in a statement with a call on the government and the Minister of Health to intervene.