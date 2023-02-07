K. T. Hammond is new trade minister, Bryan Acheampong heads to agric ministry

General News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made new ministerial appointments.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond has been appointed Minister of Trade and Industry, while Bryan Acheampong will now head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.



Other appointments are Stephen Asamoah Boateng, for Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance; Osei Bonsu Amoah as Minister of State for Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, is to serve as a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



These new appointments by the president, which were announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, have come about following the recent resignations of Alan Kyerematen as Minister of Trade; Afriyie Owusu Akoto as Minister of Food and Agriculture; and Ebenezer Kojo Kum as Minister of Chieftaincy.



AE/BOG