JusticeForFrancis - Ho Youth demand probe into murder of a young teacher

A wave of anguish and demand for justice has swept through the city of Ho, as numerous youth rally together to seek answers surrounding an alleged murder of one Francis Senyo Doheame.



The young man, who reportedly went missing on June 21, 2023, was found lifeless in a secluded area of Saviefe Agorkpo, in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, however, eyewitnesses have cast doubt on the official suicide narrative, claiming that the scene was staged to hide evidence of foul play.



According to those present at the scene, Francis Senyo Doheame's lifeless body was discovered on June 24, 2023, in a kneeling position, with a yellow nylon rope tightly wound around his neck and tied to a tree.



They alleged that there was a visible wound on his left calf, which was dripping blood. Francis, affectionately known as "Eperror," was a dedicated teacher at the Saviefe Agorkpo E.P Primary School until his untimely demise.



The youth of Ho has taken to social media platforms, using the hashtag #Justice4Francis, to call for a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of their friend and relative. They firmly believe that Francis was murdered and that his body was placed in the remote bush to make the incident look like the case of suicide. The online posts have been accompanied by pictures of the deceased.



One Facebook user, Prince Yao Amevi, expressed his skepticism about the suicide theory, stating, "We strongly believe Senyo was murdered. We know you have solved more mysterious deaths than this, so our hopes in you are high, even though the officers who retrieved the body left behind crucial evidence, such as the yellow nylon rope and knife." The community anxiously awaits closure and seeks justice for Francis Senyo Doheame.



“Shame and Sorry in advance unto whoever had a hand in your Death Bro. You can’t kill a lion like a puppy.



“As a citizen of Ho Dome and a member of the WUSU Clan, we won't allow our mother to grief alone. Yes, hearts got broken but wait until we fight back.



“And till now, I didn't see any Statement from Ghana Education Service Ghana National Association of Teachers -GNAT,” another added.



“We can't believe you are gone just like that. We know you well if you want to leave us, not on that tragedy path which your murderer(s) want us to believe. You are too Good to die now and you can't choose that painful exit.”



In response to the tragic incident, the Prime Youth Band, of which Francis was a member, has organized a procession and vigil in his honor.



