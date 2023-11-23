Justice Mary Yanzuh biased against Quayson – Tsatsu files in Supreme Court writ

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Lead lawyer for the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, has accused trial judge Justice Mary Yanzuh of clear bias against Quayson.



The lawyer has, therefore, filed a new suit at the Supreme Court seeking to stop the trial judge from proceeding with the trial.



The judge is hearing a criminal case against the MP, who has been accused of perjury and other offences related to his Canadian nationality renunciation before the 2020 election.



The grounds for bias among others is that the judge claimed in an “obiter comment” that an excused James Quayson is not “sick” although she is not a competent medical professional.



Justice Yanzuh allegedly commented that in her opinion Quayson who is currently in Canada for medical attention, has no medical condition.



Tsatsu Tsikata has, therefore, filed an application for certiorari and prohibition of the proceedings at the Supreme Court against the trial court.



The said application is seeking an order to stop proceedings at the High Court.