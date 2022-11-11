Just as NDC majority defended Terkper, NPP MPs must stand by Ofori-Atta - NPP

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

All the MPs of the majority caucus in parliament have been warned by the governing New Patriotic Party to stay off the vote of censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta initiated by the minority caucus in parliament.



A statement issued on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, said: “It is worth noting that when similar calls were made for the head of Mr Seth Terpker, the then-minister of finance, during the socio-economic turbulence under the erstwhile Mahama administration in 2015, the NDC-led majority caucus objected to those calls and rose to the defence of Mr Terkper, a clear indication that the NDC lacks credibility on this matter”.



The minority caucus filed the motion to remove Mr Ofori-Atta, insisting President Nana Akufo-Addo’s cousin is incapable of steering the nation out of the economic mess into which he has plunged the country.



Some 80-plus MPs of the NPP also joined the calls for Mr Ofori-Atta’s removal but later backed down following a meeting with the president on the matter.



The president pleaded with the NPP MPs to give his cousin up to the conclusion of a deal with the International Monetary Fund since he is the one spearheading the talks, as well as the reading of the 2023 budget and subsequent moving of a motion to pass the appropriation bill, after which he, the president, would act on the request.



Read the NPP’s full statement below:



November 9, 2022



For Immediate Release



NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY ASKS MEMBERS OF THE MAJORITY CAUCUS TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTE OF CENSURE AGAINST THE MINISTER FOR FINANCE



The leadership of the New Patriotic Party, following broader consultations and engagements with stakeholders, has resolved and, hereby, directs all members of the majority caucus in parliament to abstain from a scheduled vote of censure being sought by the minority caucus against Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance.



By this directive, the leadership of the majority caucus, especially the Whips, are to ensure that no member of the majority caucus partakes in this exercise by the minority group in parliament.



While the national executive body acknowledges the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country and the need for urgent remedial interventions, it is our utmost position that the demand of the NDC-led minority caucus is ill-intended and aimed at derailing government’s efforts at resolving current socio-economic upheavals.



The leadership acknowledges that the minister of finance is the leader of the government’s negotiation team with the International Monetary Fund.



Considering that negotiation with the IMF is nearly completed, the national executive body of the party strongly believes that the removal of the lead person spearheading the negotiation may adversely impact the progress made thus far.



It is worth noting that when similar calls were made for the head of Mr Seth Terpker, the then-minister for Finance during the socio-economic turbulence under the erstwhile Mahama administration in 2015, the NDC-led majority caucus objected to those calls and rose to the defence of Mr Terkper, a clear indication that the NDC lacks credibility on this matter.



Accordingly, neither the NPP nor its members of parliament will lend support to this mischievous move by the NDC legislators as it is one of their many ill-motivated and self-serving but unpatriotic moves to sabotage the NPP government and frustrate the administration of the country.



The leadership of the NPP wishes to assure our members of parliament and the Ghanaian populace that there are ongoing internal engagements aimed at addressing legitimate concerns expressed by various stakeholders regarding the management of the economy, including calls for the resignation or dismissal of the minister of finance.



SIGNED



JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG



(GENERAL SECRETARY).