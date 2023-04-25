Jurors resume court duties after calling off strike

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Members of the jury who abandoned court duties over 13 months of unpaid allowances have resumed court duties after calling off the strike.



This was after they settled part of their unpaid allowances last week and are now back in court proceedings.



On April 18, persons who were seconded by their respective institutions to serve as jurors to assist the Judicial Service of Ghana resolve high-profile cases at the High Court abandoned their duties over 13 months of unpaid allowances.



They complained that, since March 2022, their allowances have been outstanding, making it impossible for them to commute to and from the court.



On Tuesday, April 25, the jurors are back in court serving their duties in the various murder cases.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, who is in court, reports that the jurors have so far been paid about four months of their allowances.