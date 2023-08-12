Jumping hospital walls, tearing IV drips off - Female drug addict narrates ordeal with cocaine

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

A former drug addict, identified as Abigail, has shared how she got introduced to cocaine and how the drug affected her livelihood.



Abigail, who made this confession in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show, and monitored by GhanaWeb, said her past lifestyle almost ruined her life.



Narrating how she met this friend who is a Liberian, Abigail said she was once working in a pub in Accra when the friend approached her and asked to be her friend.



“She approached me and said she’s not a Ghanaian but wants me to be her friend. I accepted to be her friend.”



According to Abigail, the Liberian was quick to notice that she (Abigail) was a weed smoker and therefore asked her if she smokes and she responded in the affirmative.



The Liberian according to Abigail then said to her that she also smokes and that she doesn’t know how to roll so would like her (Abigail) to be doing it for her.



It was after that conversation that the Liberian introduced her to cocaine.



She said: “She told me she smokes as well but didn’t know how to roll and so she’d like me to come to her anytime I’m off from work and be teaching her how to do it. Initially, she was hiding it from me but later on told me this is what she does.



“….so, one day I was there and she asked me to try sniffing some because it was good and I asked her what it was and she said it was weed and cocaine put together. But I told her I wasn’t interested because I have heard a lot of stories that people go mad after taking it but she said it wasn’t true and that it was just like smoking weed. So, when I tried it, I realised nothing happened because it felt normal as weed and even felt more high than when I smoke weed,” she said.



Abigail furthered that they smoked and sniffed cocaine until she left for Kumasi where she dated a man who was also a drug addict.



Recalling some experiences she had in the process, Abigail said she had to jump a hospital wall in other to go and sniff. She added also added that at a point, she stopped menstruating over a year and even slapped one young man who tried to stop her.



“Yes, I jumped the Agogo Hospital wall when I was sent there. I also tore off my drips and I stopped menstruating for a year because of the drug. It seizes your blood from flowing when you become addicted,” she recounted.



Watch their conversation below:







