General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Judiciary sends strong rejoinder to GhanaWeb story on petition to Chief Justice

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

The Office of the Judicial Secretary has sent a strongly worded rejoinder to GhanaWeb over a petition to the Chief Justice signed by the Paramount Chief of Lolobi Traditional Area, Nana Akoto Masakyi III, and Adontenhene of Akpafu Traditional Area, Nana Tetteh-Attu IV.



The petition was published by GhanaWeb on November 14, 2020, with the title: Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs petition Chief Justice over ‘judicial frustration’.



In the rejoinder signed by the Judicial Secretary Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Chief Justice has noted that the publication resulted in insults on his person by readers of the article.



The Chief Justice would be compelled to resort to legal action “if GhanaWeb does not refrain from publishing such news items” about the Judiciary and himself “without verifying the facts in advance of such publications and therefore attracting scandalous comments from some consumers,” the rejoinder added.



Read the full text of the rejoinder sent by the Office of the Judicial Secretary below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.