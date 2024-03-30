Judicial reforms: No more newspaper publication of inactive cases – JS to judges, staff

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

As part of reforms to adopt technology and make the judicial service activities accessible to the general public, the management of the Judicial Service, through the Judicial Secretary, (JS), Her Ladyship Cyra Pamela C. A Koranteng has instructed registrars of all the courts to shy away from publishing inactive cases in newspapers.



This is because the inactive cases can now be published on the Judicial Service website, www.judicial.gov.gh, which will be accessible to all, including the general public, parties and their lawyers.



A circular dated March 21, 2024, from the Office of Justice Secretary and addressed to all directors of the Judicial Service, Court Registrars and all Regional Administrators of the Service, urged them to desist from newspaper publication.



The Circular titled: “Important announcement: Development on Judicial Service Website (www.judicial.gov.gh),” states that, “Management would like to bring to the attention of all Judges and Staff the following developments on the Judicial Service website:”



The circular from the JS explained that “a webpage has been created for Registrar Summons Search under ‘e-Services.’



“This will allow for Registrars across the country to publish inactive cases onto the website,” she added.



“This means the Judicial Service will save the cost of publishing inactive cases in Newspapers. The webpage can be accessed by the general public,” the Judicial Secretary stated.



The JS stated that all registrars who therefore wish to strike out an inactive case should therefore not resort to a newspaper publication of the case



The public including parties and lawyers are now directed to resort to the ‘Registrars Summons’ tab on the ‘e-services’ on the website to ascertain if their cases are to be struck out for want of prosecution.



The JS stated that “these developments are in line with the decision for the Judicial Service to adopt technology in its operations and revolutionize the way it conducts its business and interacts internally and externally.”



Find attached the Circular which introduces some other services to be accessed on the website







