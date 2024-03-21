Judicial Service urges court users to resort to Alternative Dispute Resolution

Regional News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Patrice Kodjo Amegadzie, Contributor

The Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, under the guidance of the Judge-in-Charge of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Her Ladyship Angelina Mensah-Hominah, Justice of the Court of Appeal, has dispatched a delegation to the Central Region to sensitize the citizenry on the benefits of ADR.



This decision forms part of the Judicial Service’s policy directive to create awareness about the benefits of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) among the populace every year.



The delegation, led by Alex Nartey, the Director for ADR at the Judicial Service, urged the citizenry not to take entrenched positions when directed to seek a peaceful resolution of their differences with the assistance of ADR mediators in court.



Mr. Nartey made this appeal when he paid a courtesy call to Nana Gyan Akwandah, the Twafomanhene of Saltpond, to inform him about the programme lined up for this year’s ADR week celebration, which starts on Monday, March 18, 2024, to Friday, March 22, 2024.



The theme for this year’s ADR week celebration is “Building the Pillars of Justice Through Alternative Dispute Resolution.”



ADR refers to methods of resolving disputes outside of traditional courtroom litigation. Thus, the terms of settlement that are filed by the feuding parties with the assistance of the ADR mediator after the ADR process, when adopted by the court, become consent judgments.



Addressing the gathering, Mr. Nartey stated that the ADR process at the courts in Ghana is voluntary and comes at no cost. He also emphasized that ADR presents litigants with a more efficient, cost-effective, and collaborative means of settling conflicts.



However, cases such as rape, stealing, defamation, treason, and other felony-related cases cannot be referred to ADR.



Speaking at the gathering, Nana Gyan Akwandah, the Twafomanhene of Saltpond, stated that he was happy ADR was here to stay.



He also recounted a recent civil suit he was involved in at the District Court in the Mfantseman Municipality and how the ADR processes were used to help conclude the matter.



“I am an advocate for ADR, and I will continue to preach the gospel of ADR,” he said.



Other notable dignitaries who graced the occasion included Christina Puorideme, the Chief ADR Officer at the Judicial Service; Linda Ofori Debrah from the ADR unit in Accra; and Francis Takyi, the Registrar of the District Court, Saltpond.



Currently, the Judicial Service of Ghana has integrated ADR into its adjudication process, called "Court-Connected ADR."



The process is managed by trained mediators who aim to make justice delivery accessible to all and sundry.