Judicial Council’s attempt to victimize Dormaahene unacceptable - NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress has described as unacceptable the reported hauling of Justice Daniel Mensah before a Judicial Council committee over his comment on the prosecution of James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament for Assin North.



Justice Mensah who doubles as the Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Council with the stool name, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II had recently made a public appeal to the Attorney General to discontinue the criminal trial of the MP citing his by-election win after he was ousted from Parliament via a Supreme Court ruling.



However, according to the NDC, the decision by the Council to call the Dormaahene who is a High Court judge for questioning is a clear attack on the chieftaincy institution.



