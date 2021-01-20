General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Judge in Ablekuma shooting involving Lord Commey’s boy changed, new judge appointed to hear case

Kola has been denied bail

The judge originally assigned the alleged shooting to death case involving Collinson Quarcoo, a bodyguard of Lord Commey, Justice Emmanuel Essandoh has been removed from the case due to ill health.



In his place, justice Samuel Bright Acquah has been appointed to hear the case.



This became necessary after the presiding judge Justice Essaandor missed 5 sittings because he was indisposed.



The suspect at the centre of the case, one Collinson Quarcoo popularly known as Kola who is also a National Security employee allegedly opened fire at five people including a police officer and a journalist one of whom later died.



The shooting incident occurred in the collation centre in the constituency at the Odorkor Police Church Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region during the just-ended election. Ibrahim Abass, the deceased sustained injuries to his stomach and passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.



An Accra High Court granted bail to the accused while the trial court has fixed February 15 for hearing. The state is yet to amend its charges to reflect the death of Abass Ibrahim.



