Jubilee House official arrested over galamsey - Haruna Iddrisu reveals

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has disclosed that an official at the Jubilee House has been picked up for allegedly engaging in galamsey.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu who made the revelation, however, failed to give details but only mentioned one Domoah as the official at the seat of government picked up by national security.



According to the Tamale South MP, several other government officials are engaged in the illegal mining business since they feel emboldened by the fact that their government is in power.



Speaking at a leadership media engagement in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu warned against any cover-up adding the minority is keenly following the development.



“We are demanding greater transparency even in the President’s quest to fight galamsey. I hear a gentleman was picked up some few days ago at Flagstaff House, one Damoah and we are following closely. Nobody should make an attempt to cover up what his doings have been relative to his engagement or involvement in galamsey.



“He was picked up by the National Security and they are trying to cover up but we are following very closely. So the President is fighting his own people and we are beginning to know them".



Meanwhile, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in his remarks justified the government’s approach to burn excavators seized from illegal miners.