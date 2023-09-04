Jubilee House denies claims 77 security officers have abandoned post

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Office of the President has debunked allegations that seventy-seven security personnel have left Jubilee House to their respective units.



In a statement signed by the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said no security personnel has ever left post since the inception of the Akufo-Addo administration.



“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units.



“Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of “unfair treatment” meted out to them at the seat of the presidency,” Mr. Arhin stated.



