Jubilant NDC supporters mass up at party headquarters as leaders declare victory

Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The headquarters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is teeming with jubilant party supporters following assurances by the party leaders that victory has been secured in the just ended December 7 polls.



At a press conference held at the headquarters, General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, declared that the results trickling in from all 275 constituencies across the country to the party data centre show the NDC has secured 141 seats in the legislature.



A party needs 138 seats to form a Majority in Ghana's Parliament.



Mr Aseidu Nketia also said while the party cannot declare the election results that its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has garnered majority of the votes, there is strong evidence that he [Mahama] will be the next occupant of the Flagstaff House.



These assurances prompted a huge crowd that had massed up at the venue of the press conference to begin jubilation.



Some danced, others sped to and fro on their motorbikes, while others sprayed white powder on themselves to signify victory.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is attempting to win back the Presidency from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Mahama lost to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election by a huge margin.



Click here to follow our Ghana Election Page for all the figures and results from the constituencies.



You can also click here to follow our livestream of Election Desk for all the press conferences, updates and interviews on the elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.