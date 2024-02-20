Joyce Aryee, Frema, Hawa, others: Meet the 7 women on Bawumia's 2024 campaign team

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on February 19, 2024, announced its national campaign team for the 2024 general elections.



The extensive list was prepared and presented by the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and subsequently accepted by the National Council at a meeting at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



According to the list sighted by GhanaWeb, there are a total of 41 persons spanning 13 subgroups from the campaign advisory committee through to operations, senior aides and the communications directorate among others.



GhanaWeb's analysis shows that only seven women have been appointed to serve across the 13 subgroups.



Curiously yet, four of the seven are members of the 11-member advisory committee.



They include:



1. Madam Joyce Aryee



2. Madam Elizabeth Ohene



3. Akosua Frema Osei Opare - the Chief of Staff



4. Madam Mary Nartey is also listed by being the Treasurer of the National Council of Elders, all members of the Council are part of the advisory committee.



The remaining three women involved are:



5. Mavis Hawa Koomson - Campaign coordinator for Coastal Regions



6. Susana Alo - Senior Campaign Aide



7. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Deputy-Research and Administration of Campaign Management)



See the full national campaign team of the Bawumia 2024 campaign







