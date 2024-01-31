Journalist embarks on cervical cancer awareness campaign

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

Award-winning journalist and breast cancer survivor, Ms Raissa Sambou, has embarked on a door-to-door cervical and breast cancer awareness campaign in Nyanyano in the Gomoa-East District of the Central Region.



Drawing on her personal journey with breast cancer, she passionately warned women about the dangers of ignoring warning signs and emphasised the critical importance of regular screenings.



With thousands of women succumbing to breast and cervical cancer annually in Ghana, she expressed deep concern over the lack of education on these diseases, particularly in rural Ghana.



She urged the government to implement policies that would enhance access to screening and treatment centers, stressing the need for a preventive approach to reduce cancer incidences in the country.



During her conversations with the women, she highlighted the profound connection between women's health and their ability to care for their children.



She stressed that by prioritising their well-being, women could better ensure the welfare of their families.



Some signs of breast cancer, Ms.Sambou said included breast lump or thickening often without pain, change in nipple appearance and abnormal or bloody fluid from the nipple.



For cervical cancer, she explained that some of the symptoms were pelvis pain, irregular menstruation, pain during sexual intercourse and abnormal vaginas discharge among others.



As a multi-award-winning journalist and a devoted child advocate, Ms Sambou is the Founder of the The Raissa Child Protection Initiative, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting the welfare of children in Ghana.



Among her accolades are the Ghana Journalists Association's (GJA) Most Promising Journalist of the Year and Best Reporter for Child Protection.

Her commitment to women's empowerment has also been recognised by the Merck Foundation.



Ms Sambou's tireless efforts to raise awareness about breast and cervical cancer, coupled with her advocacy for children's well-being, underscore her dedication to making a positive impact in Ghana.



Through her work, she continues to inspire change and contribute to the betterment of the country.