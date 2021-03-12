General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

Joseph Adzrago honoured by West Africa Youth Council

Founder of DMR Records, Joseph Luminary Adzrago

Mr. Joseph Luminary Adzrago, founder of DMR Records, has been honoured by the Leadership of West Africa Youth Council.



He received the Thomas Sankara Leadership Excellence Award and was appointed an ECOWAS Youth Council Ambassador for his persistent hard work and resounding success as well as his positive contribution to the music industry.



President of the West Africa Youth Council, Amb. Ologun Seun William, in his speech at the brief ceremony said, “the Youth Council created this Leadership award to Honour youths that have distinguished themselves in their various capacity and professions in West Africa.”



"We commend your philanthropic gesture through your LUMI-DMR Foundation to the people and most importantly the needy during and before the COVID-19 pandemic in raising the hope of the commoners and extending a hand of love to everyone.



"It is great to identify with ambitious young minds like you and people of unquestionable character. As young leaders, we are proud of you as a man of high character with reputable antecedents. We celebrate your excellence in leadership and integrity you have built over time, identifying opportunities and building relationships to set achievable goals,'' the citation said.



Mr. Adzrago in his appreciation remarks thank God almighty and the Leadership of West Africa Youth Council for seeing him to be worthy of this prestigious honor.



Mr Adzrago who goes by the stage name Luminary DMR, is an independent songwriter, performing artist and an Entrepreneur from Accra, Ghana.



During the start of COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Adzrago who is the founder of LUMI-DMR Foundation partnered with Joy Prime to give out relief packages (food items) to persons in need and the less privileged.



