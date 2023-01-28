Jomoro MP provides financial support to 71 brilliant but needy tertiary students

Regional News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has provided financial assistance to seventy-one (71) brilliant but needy tertiary students in her constituency.



Each beneficiary tertiary student received one thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC1,000.00).



The aim of the scholarship programme is to help tertiary students in the constituency complete their tertiary education to support the constituency in the future.



Speaking to the newsmen after the presentation, Dorcas Afo-Toffey thanked the good people of Jomoro for rallying behind her since 2021 she became their Member of Parliament (MP).



She disclosed that since she became the MP for the area she has been supporting education in the area to improve.



"For the past two years that I became an MP for Jomoro, I have been supporting students, both pre-tertiary and tertiary, to pay their fees and get access to some required needs", she said.



She stated that the financial assistance given to the 71 tertiary students formed part of her Education Support Program (ESP).



"This is part of my Education Support Program (ESP) I promised the good people of Jomoro. This year was not an exemption as I supported 71 tertiary students who had admissions into various tertiary institutions to pay their school fees. Each beneficiary received not less than a thousand Ghana cedis (GHS1,000.00). Some students also received full scholarships throughout their secondary and tertiary education", she said.



She reiterated that her vision was to help tertiary students to complete their various programmes and come out to help Jomoro Constituency to develop.



She, therefore, promised to continue to support education in the area to improve to benefit all without any political discrimination.



"I pledge to support the education of the people in my constituency in all diverse ways to make the lives of my people meaningful", she stated.



"This is not going to be the last but I will continue to do it as the MP for Jomoro so other brilliant but needy tertiary students will also benefit", she assured.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey took the opportunity to urge the beneficiary students to be serious with their books in order to become great personalities in Ghana.



The Jomoro MP after the presentation, went to Annor Adjaye Senior High School (ANASS) at Ezinlibo in her Constituency to donate streetlights to the school to beautify their campus at night.



She pledged her total commitment to supporting the school in development.