Jomoro CPP parliamentary candidate congratulates Jomoro MP-elect

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, MP-elect for Jomoro Constituency

The Convention People's Party (CPP) 2020 parliamentary candidate of Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Patrick Ekye Kwessie has congratulated Dorcas Afo-Toffey for recapturing the Jomoro parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Jomoro Parliamentary seat was contested by four candidates and at the end of the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, Dorcas Afo-Toffey of NDC polled 24,356 votes to beat the incumbent NPP MP, Paul Essien who also polled 19,889 votes, followed by Samia Yaba Nkrumah, the Independent candidate who had 10,539 votes and Patrick Ekye Kwessie who managed to poll 235 votes.



Paul Essien won the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for the first time since 1992 in 2016 for the NPP but failed to maintain it for his party.



In a congratulatory message and copied to the media, the Jomoro CPP Parliamentary Candidate, Patrick Ekye Kwessie pledged his readiness to support the MP-elect to develop Jomoro Constituency.



Read below his congratulatory message:



JOMORO CPP PC CONGRATULATES DORCAS AFO-TOFFEY AND THE TRINITY



Comrades with the media. I am glad for paying a listening ear and how far you have brought us. I salute you. But I want to emphasise that;



A race run, a dream job landed, a new home, a big promotion, a huge victory…It’s one of life’s great joys to see someone I know accomplish what they’ve been hoping for and working towards.



I congratulate you Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey with no strings attached.



I wish you well Mrs. Toffey:

This is a battle well fought. I'm ready to consolidate my ideas to yours to realize the Jomoro Dream which we all wish and preach.



I thank all who supported this cause. I am grateful wholeheartedly. A good fight we shall fight always.



In this guide, I congratulate the Trinity (Evalue-Gwira, Ellembelle and Jomoro) you’ll find inspiration. You made Nzemaland proud.



We have organized our ideas by what they say and how they say it.



Long live Kofi Arko Nokoe, Long live Mr. Armah Buah and Long live Madam Afo-Toffey.



Nature in her kindly character has brought us to this far.



#long live Ghana

#long live Jomoro

#Long live Kwame Nkrumah

#Long live NDC



Signed!



Mr. P. E. Kwesie

Jomoro Constituency CPP PC

