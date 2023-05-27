'Joker' Bawumia is not fit for purpose – Amaliba rubbishes VP’s presidential bid.

General News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is also aspiring for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that he is not worthy of assuming the highest office in the country.



Amaliba accused Bawumia of being a habitual liar and a figure lacking any significance in the affairs of the nation.



He further expressed his skepticism about Bawumia's potential as a leader, asserting that the vice president brings falsehoods wherever he goes, likening him to a joker who has no place in the governance of the country.



Speaking in a panel discussion on TV3’s New Day on May 26, 2023, Amaliba went further to suggest that Bawumia is unfit for any purpose within the political landscape.



"Sometimes if you have a healthy horse and the horse rider is sick, you can still win the race. Do you know that? So, if you have a good horse but even the rider is sick, you can still win the race, but you see the NPP horse is sick, and it doesn't matter who mounts the horse, they can't win the race... but let me take two of the front runners, take Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, you see him, you see lies, immediately the man comes out, you see him, you see a joker, he is not fit for a purpose," Amaliba expressed.



The New Patriotic Party has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 2023.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s inclusion in the NPP presidential candidate race brings the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.



They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh among others.











