Join the NDC – John Mahama woos disappointed NPP members

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

The 2024 presidential flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, former president John Dramani Mahama has made a passionate appeal to all Ghanaians including members of the ruling New Patriotic Party to support his bid to recapture power.



While blaming the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the current economic challenges facing the country, Mr Mahama called on members of the NPP who feel disappointed in their government to join his cause.



“Let me emphasize that Ghana is in this severe and acute financial distress with suffocating levels of unemployment due to the reckless mismanagement of the economy by this Government.



“But there is hope! That hope can be fast-tracked if we choose vision with experience over experiment — especially at this critical time in our nation’s life.



“The NDC delegates have shown the way by electing me with a definite 98.9%, or in mathematical terms, 99% of the valid votes cast — which is indicative of their elevated faith and conviction in my ability to provide honest, visionary and responsible leadership.



“They did so not only based on our solid record of achievements but also the concrete, sincere assurances I have given to transform our cherished country, Ghana, by building the Ghana we want together.



“That transformation will demand your cooperation, and that cooperation begins from today.



“In building the Ghana we want together, we will need you – every Ghanaian (including disappointed NPP people) who are appalled by the arrogance, untruthfulness, mismanagement, corruption, and nepotism of this government,” he stated during a post-election acceptance speech during a ceremony held at the University of Development Studies (UDS) – Wa on Monday, May 15, 2023.



Former president Mahama acquired a convincing majority of over 98% votes in a nationwide primary conducted by the NDC on Saturday May 13, 2023.



Meanwhile, the NPP has set November 4, 2023, to elect its flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.





