John Mahama wins Prestea Huni Valley constituency

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Former President John Dramani Mahama has won the presidential primaries in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency.



He polled 1,552 representing 99.6 percent out of the total vote cast, while Kojo Bonsu had 6 votes.



There were nine rejected ballots.



Out of 2447 delegates expected to vote in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency, 1566 were present to vote.



The Prestea Huni Valley constituency voted for only the presidential primaries at the incumbent Member of Parliament Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe went unopposed so there was no election.