John Mahama visits Opambuor; seeks prayers, promises to be a true servant

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has met with popular Kumasi-based preacher Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, alias Opambuor at his church premises at Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region.



The meeting of January 24, 2024, was before Day One of Mahama’s three-day tour of the ruling party's bastion.



After leaving the church, Mahama and some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a march dubbed the 24-hour economy rally across principal streets before he delivered a speech to the teeming supporters at the final destination.



What Mahama said at the church:



Mahama, in all-white attire, announced his reason for visiting the church before tasking Opambuor to continue to intercede for the country ahead of the 2024 vote.



“We are starting today in the Ashanti Region. If by God’s grace we get power, the Bible teaches us that as a leader, you are a servant to your people and are in service to them.



“To do so, you must know what you want to do for the people, it also means we are all the same in terms of ideas to develop the country, so we are recording major views from people we meet and we will factor it into our plans,” he submitted.



“We know you have been praying for us and we are here to encourage you to continue till God paves a way for us and to give us victory in the elections. Let’s conduct this election in peace, we must do so in peace because in 2020, eight people were lost. Not a single drop of blood must be shed in 2024,” he stated.



