Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

John Mahama took Ghana's presidency to its lowest – Napo

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh , Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said the John Mahama administration took Ghana presidency to the lowest following alleged corruption scandals under his governance.



According to the Minister, John Dramani Mahama disgraced the country after he responded to a question if he had taken any bribe before.



He said Mahama should have walked out from the interview instead of responding to such a “useless question which is the lowest our presidency took us as a nation”.



Speaking on Ekosiisen on Asempa, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said it will be a disaster to vote back John Mahama.



He said “…Mahama is the only president who was charged for corruption as a vice president, he became president and as an ex-president, there was airbus scandal. I have never seen some before. President who could disgrace us to some ‘useless’ journalist who asked him if you are corrupt or have you ever been corrupt? Such useless questions can he even ask his prime minister? That is the lowest our presidency took us. That is the lowest John Mahama presidency took us.”



He added that Ghanaians will not forget the hardship they went through under the John Mahama administration hence the reason he will not win the upcoming elections.

