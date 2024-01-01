John Mahama to win 2024 elections, but inherit a broken country - Nigel Gaisie prophesies

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has prophesied that former president, John Dramani Mahama, will win the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.



In his prophecy session during the 2024 Watch Night Service in the wee hours of January 1, 2024; he said while Mahama was set to win the vote, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) needed to put measures in place to avert rigging.



Referring to Mahama as 'Kwame Dramani,' a name the former president is referred to in the spiritual realm, he told his congregation: "Let the nation of Ghana listen, let NDC, Kwame Dramani listen.



"The Lord whisked my spirit to the Independence Square, there I saw the place was full and it was like an inauguration, the election had ended and swearing-in was set to take place," he stated.



According to him, the Presidential motorcade with about four broken vehicles was affected so arrival to the venue was difficult.



He continued: "An angel said the (current) government has destroyed a lot of things. If elections end and care is not taken, the inauguration will be delayed.



"A strong angel said regardless of the challenges, the new president will be inaugurated," he added stressing that he sees the flags of the NDC, from now till inauguration.



Mahama is aiming to win the presidency for the second time on his fourth straight attempt after winning the first bid in 2012 and losing the last two in 2016 and 2020 to exiting president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Gaisie, known as a pro-Mahama preacher, also released dozens of prophecies bordering on global, continental and sub-regional matters as well as national issues.



Nigel Gaisie had before his delivery claimed to have rightfully predicted 27 out of 30 prophecies he relayed in 2023.



Watch the video of the service below:







