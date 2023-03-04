John Mahama is not tried and tested; he is tried and rejected - Akufo-Addo's lawyer

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Kow Essuman, legal counsel to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had taken a swipe at former president John Dramani Mahama.
Essuman, in a social media post dated March 3, 2023, said contrary to the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) position that the former president was tried and tested, Mahama was tried but rejected.
"Former President John Dramani Mahama is not tried and tested; he is tried and REJECTED," Essuman tweeted.
Mahama formally launched his flagbearership bid, to lead the NDC into the 2024 polls, at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Volta Regional capital of Ho on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
The NDC has slated May 13, 2023, for the election of its flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.
In his address, the former president highlighted the failures of the current administration while noting his experience and plan to rebuild the Ghanaian economy if elected as president.
