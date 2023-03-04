John Mahama is not tried and tested; he is tried and rejected - Akufo-Addo's lawyer

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Kow Essuman, legal counsel to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had taken a swipe at former president John Dramani Mahama.



Essuman, in a social media post dated March 3, 2023, said contrary to the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) position that the former president was tried and tested, Mahama was tried but rejected.



"Former President John Dramani Mahama is not tried and tested; he is tried and REJECTED," Essuman tweeted.



Mahama formally launched his flagbearership bid, to lead the NDC into the 2024 polls, at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Volta Regional capital of Ho on Thursday, March 2, 2023.



The NDC has slated May 13, 2023, for the election of its flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.



In his address, the former president highlighted the failures of the current administration while noting his experience and plan to rebuild the Ghanaian economy if elected as president.





Mahama’s political roots date as far back to the days of Ghana’s independence when his father served in the Nkrumah government.He is reputed to be one of the most thoroughbred politicians of the Fourth Republic having served from the local level (Assembly) through to becoming a Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi on the ticket of the NDC.Mahama held deputy minister and ministerial portfolios under the Rawlings government before rising to become vice president under John Mills and president when he took over from Mills then won his first full term in 2012.He is widely expected to be elected NDC flagbearer in a race against three other contenders ahead of the 2024 polls as he seeks a final term in office on the back of two straight defeats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020.