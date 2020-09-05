Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

John Mahama brags too much – Akufo-Addo jabs

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is promising things he cannot do just to canvas for votes ahead of the December 7, presidential polls.



He wonders why the former president could not implement the policies he is promising now whiles in power.



To President Nana Addo, Mr. John Dramani Mahama is just a showoff person who cannot perform.



“He [John Mahama] just move around promising. He brags too much.” He said in an exclusive interview with Accra based Oman FM monitored by Peacefmonline.com



"I am hoping people of Ghana will surprise him so he will know people of Ghana don't have short memories," He added



Watch the full interview below:





