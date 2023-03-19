John Mahama attends funeral of ‘brother’ Alan Kyerematen's mother-in-law

General News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama joined former trade minister Alan Kyerematen at a funeral late last week.



The funeral was of Alan’s mother-in-law, known as Obaatan Gerogina Kingsley-Nyinah.



In photos shared on Mahama’s Facebook page, the former president and National Democratic Congress flagbearer aspirant is seen in hearty photos with Alan and a range of other acquaintances at the event.



Some of the dignitaries sighted by GhanaWeb included former president John Agyekum Kufuor and Dr. Richard Anane, a one-time Minister of Health



Mahama captioned the photos as follows: “I joined my brother, Alan Kyeremanten, on Friday to mourn his late mother-in-law, Obaatan Georgina Kingsley-Nyinah.



“She was the wife of the late Justice Kingsley-Nyinah, a former Justice of the Court of Appeal and Chairman of the Electoral Commission.”







