John Mahama asserts bleak outlook for remaining months of current NPP gov’t

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cautioned Ghanaians against expecting any positive developments in the final months of the current government’s tenure.



Mahama minced no words as he criticised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, attributing increased hardship and soaring unemployment to economic mismanagement.



He lamented the significant rise in unemployment, from 8.5% to a troubling 14.7%, underscoring the dire situation a sizable portion of the country’s 30 million population faced.



Expressing profound scepticism regarding the current administration’s capacity to tackle the pressing issue of unemployment and the deteriorating economic situation, Mahama emphasised the failure of the government to implement meaningful reforms despite being granted an extended four-year term.



Mahama asserted that hopes for positive change under the current leadership were futile.



“Unemployment rate was 8.5% today it is 14.7% meaning out of the 30 million population, 14.7% have no jobs. We gave you [NPP] four years, and you said you want four more. We added four more. If anyone is expecting anything good from this government, then forget because all that they can do is what they have done. Nothing good will be added. It is left with eight months to the election; they can’t do anything again.”



He said this when addressing thousands of party supporters following a symbolic “24-hour economy walk” in Kwahu-Atibie during Easter festivities.



Former President John Mahama reiterated his commitment to addressing the needs of Ghanaian youth by decoupling the Ministry of Youth and Sports to create a Youth Development Ministry.



Mr Mahama expressed concern over the current Ministry of Youth and Sports, stating its disproportionate focus on sports at the expense of broader youth development initiatives.



He underscored the importance of empowering young people with employment opportunities, highlighting their pivotal role in his proposed 24-hour economy policy.



According to Mahama, the proposed ministry will serve as a platform to harness the potential of Ghana’s youth, providing them with avenues for skills development, education, and meaningful engagement in the country’s economic progress.



Speaking about the upcoming election, John Mahama said the NDC is going into this election with extra vigilance and will soon scout for competent polling station agents among the youth for training. He, therefore, urged them to avail themselves to serve when the time comes.



In his address, the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, warned the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and the NPP for allegedly plotting not to accept defeat based on their repeated public assertions that they would never hand over power to the NDC.



“We want to caution Bryan Acheampong. If he has family, his family should advise him. Because he dare not try anything funny in this country that NPP won’t hand over power. He should try if the good people of Ghana speak and vote out the NPP; nobody can change the will of the people,” George Opare Addo warned.



The walk was attended by some former ministers and government appointees of the NDC, some national and regional executives, parliamentary candidates, and thousands of party supporters.



The Eastern Regional Chairman of NDC, Dr Mark Oliver Kevor, cautioned Bryan Acheampong in an interview that his businesses will go down first if he dares attempt to destabilise the country's peace by circumventing the will of the electorates.